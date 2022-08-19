Chintai (CHEX) Price Reaches $0.0215 on Exchanges

Chintai (CHEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Chintai has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and $42,118.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chintai coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chintai has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00782769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Chintai
Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.
Chintai Coin Trading
