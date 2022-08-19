Chintai (CHEX) Price Reaches $0.0215 on Exchanges

Chintai (CHEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Chintai has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and $42,118.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chintai coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chintai has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

About Chintai

Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Chintai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chintai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

