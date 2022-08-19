Christopher Ellis Sells 2,175 Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) COO Christopher Ellis sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $10,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaccitech alerts:

On Tuesday, June 28th, Christopher Ellis sold 5 shares of Vaccitech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30.00.

Vaccitech Stock Down 3.4 %

VACC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 10,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.95 and a beta of -0.05. Vaccitech plc has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech accounts for approximately 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned about 0.31% of Vaccitech as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccitech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.