CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.11.

TSE CIX opened at C$15.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.30. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$12.98 and a 1 year high of C$30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

