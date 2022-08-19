CIBC Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$104.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.18.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.721 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

