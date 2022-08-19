CIBC Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$46.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.25.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:HDI opened at C$32.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$26.92 and a twelve month high of C$49.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44.

Hardwoods Distribution Dividend Announcement

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

