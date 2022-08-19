CIBC Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$46.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.25.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Up 0.1 %
TSE:HDI opened at C$32.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$26.92 and a twelve month high of C$49.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44.
Hardwoods Distribution Dividend Announcement
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Recommended Stories
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.