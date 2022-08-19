CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Purchases 34,500 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 34,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$22,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,361,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$884,650.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,145.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,145.00.

On Monday, August 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 38,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$23,560.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,046.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$2,013.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$2,079.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 42,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,046.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 25,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$15,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,980.00.

CIBT Education Group Price Performance

CIBT Education Group stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.82 million and a PE ratio of -14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$0.73.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

