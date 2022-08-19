Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,522.85% and a negative net margin of 239.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

