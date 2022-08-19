Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 5.8 %

CSCO stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 20.2% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 118,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 25.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 336,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.