Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

CTRN has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 607,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Citi Trends by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 466,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.96. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $97.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

