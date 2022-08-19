Citigroup Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $24.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZEK. Barclays dropped their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.13.

AZEK stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. AZEK has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.89.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AZEK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AZEK by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 663,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 148,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AZEK by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

