Citigroup Boosts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $265.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.10.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $230.20 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

