Citigroup Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $156.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $156.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.81.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WSM opened at $166.97 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.61.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,159,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

