Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) CFO Purchases $96,800.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

