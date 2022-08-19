ClinTex CTi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $286,796.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $987,468.92 and $286,796.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00127098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076827 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

CTI is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

