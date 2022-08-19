CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
DOCRF stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. CloudMD Software & Services has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.
About CloudMD Software & Services
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.