CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DOCRF stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. CloudMD Software & Services has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

