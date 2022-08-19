Clover Finance (CLV) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $111.64 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00801318 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Clover Finance Coin Profile
Clover Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Clover Finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
