Coco Enterprises LLC Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Coco Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

