Coco Enterprises LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Coco Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,380 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 811,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 73,563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 928,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.17 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

