Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,972 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 729,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $5,272,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 63.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 680,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 264,818 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

