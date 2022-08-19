Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 753,873 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 39,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Comcast by 29.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 277,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 62,624 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 642,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,102,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 664,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,663,582. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

