Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

