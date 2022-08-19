Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading Down 1.6%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.43 and last traded at $57.69. 3,337,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,704,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLC. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,146.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

