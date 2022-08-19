Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €46.26 ($47.20) and last traded at €46.08 ($47.02). 591,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.82 ($46.75).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.53.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

