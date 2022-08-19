Comparing Sigma Lithium (SGML) and Its Peers

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sigma Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A -$27.04 million -41.08 Sigma Lithium Competitors $8.23 billion $2.14 billion -8.24

Profitability

Sigma Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Sigma Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -39.13% -37.23% Sigma Lithium Competitors -875.52% 2.57% -1.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sigma Lithium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium Competitors 627 2026 2655 82 2.41

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.10%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 52.29%. Given Sigma Lithium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Sigma Lithium peers beat Sigma Lithium on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

