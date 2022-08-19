Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CTO Joseph Sirosh Sells 71,881 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $289,680.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 479,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,922.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Sirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of Compass stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32.

NYSE:COMP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.62. 3,979,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,599. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.15. Compass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COMP. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

