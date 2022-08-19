Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 372 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.4% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 126,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,268,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,541,000 after acquiring an additional 83,941 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $239.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.46. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

