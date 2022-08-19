Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after buying an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after buying an additional 794,198 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,158,000 after buying an additional 609,378 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $167.93. 110,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.