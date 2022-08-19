Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $905,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.70. 53,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.87. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

