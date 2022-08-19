Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 407,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 237,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 840,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 736,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 584,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,988. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

