Contrasting Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) and Its Rivals

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cyxtera Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69% Cyxtera Technologies Competitors -154.59% -19.43% -6.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cyxtera Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors 678 3653 8928 253 2.65

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.78%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 44.80%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million -$257.90 million -7.87 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors $7.89 billion $2.08 billion 14.28

Cyxtera Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies competitors beat Cyxtera Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

