Contrasting PowerSchool (PWSC) & Its Peers

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PowerSchool to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PowerSchool and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 4 8 0 2.67 PowerSchool Competitors 1632 11255 24176 527 2.63

PowerSchool presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.68%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 28.98%. Given PowerSchool’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool -8.03% 3.51% 1.71% PowerSchool Competitors -85.19% -83.80% -9.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PowerSchool and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PowerSchool and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool $558.60 million -$33.77 million -58.87 PowerSchool Competitors $1.82 billion $287.44 million 31.41

PowerSchool’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PowerSchool. PowerSchool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PowerSchool shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Pearson Education Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.