Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Insider Stephen Biggins Buys 2,708,333 Shares

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Biggins bought 2,708,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,778,124.54 ($2,642,045.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

About Core Lithium

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the exploration and development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

