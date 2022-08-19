Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Insider Stephen Biggins Buys 2,708,333 Shares

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Biggins bought 2,708,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,778,124.54 ($2,642,045.13).
Core Lithium Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.78.
About Core Lithium
Read More
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Core Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.