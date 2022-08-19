Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CORZ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 7.73.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 2.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.30. Core Scientific has a one year low of 1.40 and a one year high of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $4,539,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

