CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of CORR opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.