Cortex Hits Market Capitalization of $25.73 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $25.73 million and $2.50 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,367.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003668 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00127077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00074625 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 199,557,272 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cortex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

