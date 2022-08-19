Country Club Bank GFN Buys Shares of 50,496 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $291.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

