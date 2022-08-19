Country Club Bank GFN Invests $903,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.19 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

