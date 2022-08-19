Country Club Bank GFN Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

