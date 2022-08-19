Country Club Bank GFN Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $248.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

