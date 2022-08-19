Country Club Bank GFN Purchases Shares of 5,678 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $280.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $227.97 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

