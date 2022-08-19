Country Club Bank GFN Takes $1.54 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDU. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.