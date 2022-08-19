Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.59. The company has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

