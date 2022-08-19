Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPNG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.99.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coupang has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 89,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 53.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,776 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 16,476.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 13.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 51,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.