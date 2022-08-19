Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.32. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,355. The company has a market cap of $504.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,363.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

