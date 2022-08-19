Cowen Cuts Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Price Target to $5.50

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arrival Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ARVL stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Arrival has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Institutional Trading of Arrival

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arrival by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arrival by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrival by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrival by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arrival by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Further Reading

