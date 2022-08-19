Cowen Raises Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $72.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAH opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $71.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.