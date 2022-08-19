Cowen Trims Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price to $36.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Ichor Stock Performance

Ichor stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

