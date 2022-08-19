CPUcoin (CPU) Price Up 23% This Week

CPUcoin (CPU) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One CPUcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CPUcoin has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPUcoin has a total market cap of $20.83 million and $120,605.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00782769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CPUcoin Coin Profile
CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.
CPUcoin Coin Trading
