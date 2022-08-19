Craig Hallum Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

