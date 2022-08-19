Cred (LBA) Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million

Cred (LBA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $68,092.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003736 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00127038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078453 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

LBA is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

